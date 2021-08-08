United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.89.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.67 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,073,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,280,000 after buying an additional 1,450,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,874,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,590,000 after buying an additional 224,850 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in United Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $5,972,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 708,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,868,000 after purchasing an additional 145,858 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UBSI traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.50. 328,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,389. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.35. United Bankshares has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.54.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 32.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that United Bankshares will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.33%.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

