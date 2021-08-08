United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “UMC specializes in providing foundry services for high performance semiconductor applications. Its core competency lies in its ability to produce high yield Integrated Circuit wafers, manufactured on a per-customer basis. The company draws its distinction from industry leading technology. In addition to wafer manufacturing, its customers benefit from services such as extensive IP resources, free-of-charge design libraries, and full front-end and backend support. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on UMC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Macquarie upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.40 to $7.30 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Microelectronics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.65.

Shares of NYSE:UMC opened at $11.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.06. United Microelectronics has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $11.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.63.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 18.48%. As a group, analysts predict that United Microelectronics will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2854 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 48,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,462,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 124,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 187.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 27,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the period. 3.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

