Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) PT Raised to $258.00

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $250.00 to $258.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.36% from the company’s previous close.

OLED has been the topic of a number of other reports. upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $253.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.67.

OLED opened at $209.15 on Friday. Universal Display has a one year low of $161.01 and a one year high of $262.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 67.91, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.97.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 32.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Display will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $4,951,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Universal Display in the first quarter valued at $31,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Display in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Display in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Display in the first quarter valued at $95,000. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

