Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 700,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,694 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $19,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 152,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 16,840 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 642.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 703,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,571,000 after acquiring an additional 608,520 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter valued at $11,539,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the first quarter worth about $3,006,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 1,244.9% in the first quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 147,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 136,764 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $1,066,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $75,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $26.63 on Friday. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $15.79 and a twelve month high of $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.51.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.34%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

