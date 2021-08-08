Upstart (UPST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Upstart has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS and its Q2 2021 guidance at 0.220-0.260 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $121.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.16 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Upstart to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Upstart alerts:

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $132.13 on Friday. Upstart has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $191.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.26.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UPST shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.