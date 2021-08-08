Upstart (UPST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Upstart has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS and its Q2 2021 guidance at 0.220-0.260 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $121.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.16 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Upstart to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:UPST opened at $132.13 on Friday. Upstart has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $191.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.26.
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?
Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.