Usca Ria LLC Boosts Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jabodon PT Co. purchased a new position in PG&E in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,365,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in PG&E by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 545,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 23,030 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,713,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477,563 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,357,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,603,000 after acquiring an additional 258,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 70,044 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PCG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.93.

PG&E stock opened at $8.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.66. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $12.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). PG&E had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

