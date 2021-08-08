Usca Ria LLC Grows Stake in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLII)

Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLII) by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 149,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,795 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $632,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $10,548,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 19.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition alerts:

NYSE:CLII opened at $10.25 on Friday. Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $24.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.93.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Profile

As of July 1, 2021, Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation was acquired by EVgo, Inc, in a reverse merger transaction. Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on the electric vehicle charging business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLII).

Receive News & Ratings for Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.