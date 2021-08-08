Usca Ria LLC Grows Stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 409,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,506,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 35,847 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 130,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $7,108,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HACK opened at $61.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.25. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12 month low of $44.66 and a 12 month high of $64.36.

