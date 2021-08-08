Usca Ria LLC Has $2.63 Million Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,939 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,560,757 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,753,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248,832 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,047,663 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $297,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,895 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,673,387 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $151,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974,758 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 56,602,627 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,120,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,214,328 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $182,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOLD shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a $30.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $20.80 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $31.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.64.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

