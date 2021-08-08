Usca Ria LLC Has $2.80 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 19,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 509,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,436,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,448.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.54.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $78.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $66.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.14 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.21.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

