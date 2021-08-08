Usca Ria LLC Has $2.87 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USB. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,634,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,479,000 after buying an additional 66,319 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 708,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,010,000 after buying an additional 94,674 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.1% during the first quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 242,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,424,000 after buying an additional 24,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.23.

In related news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $57.00 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The company has a market capitalization of $84.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.28.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

