Usca Ria LLC Increases Stock Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,474 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,134,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth $2,610,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 2.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,873,891.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $384,847,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,232,150 shares of company stock valued at $436,297,148 in the last 90 days. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XPO. Susquehanna upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.46.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $85.55 on Friday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.89 and a 12-month high of $153.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.60.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

