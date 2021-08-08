V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Receives $91.69 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.38.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get V.F. alerts:

In other V.F. news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 91.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 198.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 66.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 110.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VFC stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $80.62. 1,358,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,520,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.98. V.F. has a 12-month low of $58.92 and a 12-month high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.62%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.