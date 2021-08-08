V Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 485,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after buying an additional 53,422 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 131,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 70,838 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,105,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,511,000 after acquiring an additional 456,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 91.6% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 58,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 28,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NLY shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.11.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.41%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

