V Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 117 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Family Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 61.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of DVY opened at $117.35 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.25 and a fifty-two week high of $124.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.35.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.