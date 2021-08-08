V Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,634 iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 30.4% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MBB opened at $108.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.37. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $107.91 and a 52-week high of $110.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

