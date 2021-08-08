V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $422,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,176,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,110,400,000 after buying an additional 2,260,184 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,027,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,822,995,000 after buying an additional 2,660,059 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,989,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,101,000 after purchasing an additional 358,540 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,069,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,120,000 after purchasing an additional 154,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,970,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

EFA opened at $80.31 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $82.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

