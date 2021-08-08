V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 250 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

V Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 517,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,443,000 after acquiring an additional 240,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 26,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $83.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.86. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.04.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

