V Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $463,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 971 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $381,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $476,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 10.6% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 2,505 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $528.00 price target (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.84.

Shares of AVGO opened at $485.43 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $321.48 and a 12-month high of $495.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $473.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

See Also: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.