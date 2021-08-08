Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $64,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Valero Energy by 55.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $66.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 66.03 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.19. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

