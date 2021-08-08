VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Holdings Raised by Bay Rivers Group

Bay Rivers Group lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Bay Rivers Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 347.1% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

NASDAQ:SMH traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $268.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,059,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,072,289. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $163.57 and a 1-year high of $271.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $255.44.

