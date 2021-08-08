Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.

Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 10.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,320 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $10,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,753,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,482,027. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.25. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

