Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Sold by Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,481 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.3% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VONV. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.9% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VONV traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.79. 155,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,208. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.97. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $49.95 and a 1-year high of $71.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.