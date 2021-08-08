Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Reduced by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 14.7% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 162,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,349,000 after acquiring an additional 13,220 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock opened at $406.86 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $295.04 and a 12-month high of $407.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $395.47.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

