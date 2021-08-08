Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Avenue 1 Advisors LLC

Avenue 1 Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 27,866,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490,446 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,717,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,934,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,253,000 after acquiring an additional 852,641 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,479,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,126,000 after acquiring an additional 699,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,437,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,294,000 after acquiring an additional 642,745 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $55.39. 1,112,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,252. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.38. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.05 and a 1-year high of $55.67.

