Veles (VLS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $101,947.88

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded up 34.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. Veles has a market capitalization of $101,947.88 and approximately $228.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Veles has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. One Veles coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0791 or 0.00000178 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,419.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,105.42 or 0.06991084 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $571.98 or 0.01287674 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.31 or 0.00345134 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.23 or 0.00135598 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.19 or 0.00601514 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.29 or 0.00340590 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006682 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.32 or 0.00291127 BTC.

About Veles

VLS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,763 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,091 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veles’ official website is veles.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Veles Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

