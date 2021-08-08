Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.97.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Veoneer from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Veoneer in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.15 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Veoneer to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $31.30 in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNE. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Veoneer by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Veoneer by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,313,000 after purchasing an additional 63,957 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veoneer during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. 13D Management LLC grew its position in Veoneer by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 66,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Veoneer by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 303,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after purchasing an additional 23,619 shares during the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VNE traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.69. 1,954,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,240. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.90. Veoneer has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $40.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 2.49.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 25.99% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Veoneer will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

