Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verastem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs to improve outcomes for patients with cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The company’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. “

Get Verastem alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Verastem in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Verastem from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.31 million, a P/E ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Verastem has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $4.93.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Verastem had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 33.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that Verastem will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verastem by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Verastem by 205.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 65,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verastem by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verastem (VSTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.