Verisk Analytics, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.51 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.50.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.67.

VRSK stock opened at $188.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.03. The company has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $159.79 and a 1-year high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total transaction of $1,128,054.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,277 shares of company stock worth $6,448,452. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 18.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.6% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 4.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

