Veriti Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 91.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

ADP traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $213.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,342,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $90.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $213.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $1,605,844. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.21.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.