Veriti Management LLC Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,898 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 40.0% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $4.34 on Friday, reaching $520.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,919,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,250,738. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.39 billion, a PE ratio of 53.94, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $516.01. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $458.60 and a 12 month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.23.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.