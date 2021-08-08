Veriti Management LLC Increases Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,965 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Bay Rivers Group grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 7,080 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $250.59. 4,045,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,460,377. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $191.72 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $232.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $242.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.29, for a total value of $5,005,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.87, for a total transaction of $928,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at $18,441,989.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 498,581 shares of company stock valued at $121,096,529. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.83.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

