Veriti Management LLC Purchases 10,637 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 51.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,407 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,637 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 0.5% of Veriti Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.82.

ABT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.17. 3,550,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,609,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.61. The company has a market cap of $217.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $98.67 and a one year high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

