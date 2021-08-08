Veriti Management LLC Purchases 2,710 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 43.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Caterpillar by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $208.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,677,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,409,653. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $217.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $114.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.80.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

