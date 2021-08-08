Veriti Management LLC Purchases 4,064 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,427 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Target by 7,200.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Target by 129.9% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Target by 65.6% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $260.09. 2,441,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,455,773. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $244.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $128.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $129.00 and a 12-month high of $263.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. Target’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $3,650,792.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,670 shares of company stock valued at $8,682,808. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.47.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

