Vertex Energy (VTNR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 107.48%. The company had revenue of $58.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.78 million. On average, analysts expect Vertex Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vertex Energy stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. Vertex Energy has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $14.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, Director Timothy C. Harvey sold 143,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $1,496,027.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Allen Stratton sold 65,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $730,449.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 376,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,833,174. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vertex Energy stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) by 8,100.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,503 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Vertex Energy worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

