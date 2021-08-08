Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,945 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 162,983 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,024,000 after acquiring an additional 19,630 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% during the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 269,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,891,000 after acquiring an additional 128,100 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,296 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 17,946 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,376,704 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,840,000 after acquiring an additional 137,719 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $200.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $199.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $52.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $185.32 and a 1 year high of $283.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRTX. reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $277.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.25.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

