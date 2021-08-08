ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%.

NASDAQ VIACA opened at $45.64 on Friday. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $27.42 and a fifty-two week high of $101.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

