Viant Technology Inc.’s (NASDAQ:DSP) Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow

Viant Technology’s (NASDAQ:DSP) lock-up period will end on Monday, August 9th. Viant Technology had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 10th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $25.00. After the expiration of Viant Technology’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DSP shares. Bank of America upgraded Viant Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Viant Technology in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Viant Technology from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Viant Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Viant Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

Shares of Viant Technology stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 0.85. Viant Technology has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $69.16.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $26.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Viant Technology will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSP. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Viant Technology in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 30.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Viant Technology by 41.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

