VIBE Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8,093.00 (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. In the last seven days, VIBE has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. VIBE has a market capitalization of $3.41 million and approximately $8,093.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIBE coin can now be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00052816 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002484 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00014662 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $363.01 or 0.00827430 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00099335 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00039871 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE is a coin. It was first traded on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

VIBE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

