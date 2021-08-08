Vidya (VIDYA) Price Hits $0.26 on Exchanges

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. Vidya has a market capitalization of $10.69 million and approximately $3.02 million worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vidya coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000600 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Vidya has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00054142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002537 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00015298 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $364.26 or 0.00827159 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00100509 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00040086 BTC.

Vidya Profile

Vidya (CRYPTO:VIDYA) is a coin. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,476,017 coins. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vidya is team3d.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Vidya Coin Trading

