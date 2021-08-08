Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) Raised to Buy at Bloom Burton

Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viemed Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.33.

Shares of VMD opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. Viemed Healthcare has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.87. The firm has a market cap of $262.81 million, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,328,000. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 126.1% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,917,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,267 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $1,924,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 283.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 316,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 234,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voce Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $1,819,000. 53.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

