Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $37.71, but opened at $40.00. Vir Biotechnology shares last traded at $38.87, with a volume of 2,114 shares traded.

The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 56.90% and a negative net margin of 537.47%.

VIR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vir Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.14.

In related news, Director Robert J. More sold 11,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.56, for a total value of $520,015.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,611,097.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total value of $564,472.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,633,325 shares in the company, valued at $60,759,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,630 shares of company stock worth $5,459,324. Insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIR. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 254.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 31,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 22,364 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 8.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 2.0% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 4.5% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 36,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter worth approximately $6,662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -12.40 and a beta of -1.73.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

