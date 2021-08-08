Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) PT Lowered to GBX 210 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

VMUK has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 201.11 ($2.63).

Virgin Money UK stock opened at GBX 202.30 ($2.64) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 198.72. Virgin Money UK has a 1 year low of GBX 70.18 ($0.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 215 ($2.81). The firm has a market cap of £2.91 billion and a PE ratio of -17.90.

In other news, insider David Duffy sold 13,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 194 ($2.53), for a total transaction of £25,363.56 ($33,137.65). Also, insider Clifford Abrahams acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 201 ($2.63) per share, with a total value of £50,250 ($65,651.95).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

