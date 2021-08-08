Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Holdings in InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 139,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.41% of InVivo Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in InVivo Therapeutics by 252.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 50,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIV stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.71. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $2.00.

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. Its clinical development program is the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

