Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,506,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,767,000 after purchasing an additional 232,448 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 553,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 551,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 42,322 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $5,914,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 387,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 25,448 shares during the period. 62.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John A. Taylor bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.21 per share, with a total value of $127,890.00. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

GPMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

NYSE:GPMT opened at $14.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.61. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $15.92. The stock has a market cap of $777.02 million, a PE ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 91.74%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

