Virtu Financial LLC Has $144,000 Holdings in iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) by 69.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,450 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in iBio were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBIO. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of iBio during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iBio by 1,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 31,175 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in iBio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in iBio by 133.3% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in iBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of iBio stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. iBio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 17.67 and a quick ratio of 17.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of -6.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.45.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter. iBio had a negative net margin of 895.37% and a negative return on equity of 30.81%. Research analysts expect that iBio, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

iBio Company Profile

iBio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and manufacture of biotherapeutics. Its pipeline include idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, systemic sclerosis, and scleroderma. The firm operates through the iBio, Inc and iBio CDMO business segments. The company was founded by Robert B.

