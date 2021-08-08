Virtu Financial LLC Has $153,000 Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 72.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,603 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Barclays by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 25,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 10.9% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 64.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 15.4% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 3.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 65,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Barclays to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from 230.00 to 240.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JP Morgan Cazenove upgraded shares of Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Barclays to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from 210.00 to 220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Barclays currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.20.

NYSE BCS opened at $10.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. Barclays PLC has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $10.78.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

