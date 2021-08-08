Virtu Financial LLC Has $159,000 Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Virtu Financial LLC cut its position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Owl Rock Capital by 206.8% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Owl Rock Capital news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 124,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $1,855,355.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,139,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,563,876.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $709,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,754,553 shares in the company, valued at $577,899,561.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,082,400 shares of company stock valued at $15,737,525. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORCC stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.06. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.86 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 104.64% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 93.23%.

Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

