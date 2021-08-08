Virtu Financial LLC Invests $135,000 in Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 13,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCV. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V during the 1st quarter valued at $48,692,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V during the 1st quarter valued at $2,964,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V during the 1st quarter valued at $1,976,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V during the 1st quarter valued at $1,409,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V during the 1st quarter valued at $1,061,000. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCV stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. Churchill Capital Corp V has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $13.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00.

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

